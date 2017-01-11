Baseball for the Thinking Fan

Hall of Fame: Why Tom Verducci won’t vote for steroid users | SI.com
  by Jim Furtado

Some people don’t know how to use a check book. That doesn’t mean nobody should have a checking account.

Wins Above Replacement

Like RBIs and saves, Wins Above Replacement is a semi-junk stat. Bill James has no use for it, yet some writers wield it incessantly. It is a measurement of nothing. It is ...

MORE
Posted: January 11, 2017 at 02:20 PM
2017 Hall of Merit Election Results: Rodriguez, Ramirez and Edmonds elected!
  by JoeD has the Imperial March Stuck in His Head

Ivan Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez and Jim Edmonds will be the Hall of Merit’s class of 2017!

Pudge was the top vote getter on 21 of 26 ballots, earning 567 of 624 possible points. Ramirez lead three ballots, earning 545 points. Edmonds and Jim McCormick each drew one top vote and Edmonds finished ...

MORE
Posted: December 19, 2016 at 08:13 PM
Join SABR’s Baseball Cards Research Committee!
  by Mike Webber

Need one more reason to join SABR, how about baseball cards!

Want to learn more about the history and evolution of baseball cards? SABR’s newly revived Baseball Cards Research Committee is seeking new members.

Earlier this week, Mark Armour and Chris Dial were approved as the committee co-chairs ...

MORE
Posted: December 01, 2016 at 03:43 PM
Ryan Thibs has his 2017 HOF Tracker Up and Running
  by reech

7 Ballots in as of 11/29/16, and Schilling has already lost 2 votes from last year.

Posted: November 29, 2016 at 02:29 PM
SABR46 Recap
  by Mike Webber

By Mike Webber

SABR 46 in Miami will always be remembered as the year we had “The Greatest Ballpark Experience of All-Time”.  We’ve had good seats before at SABR conventions, but this year we were 40 rows from the field, between home plate and the first base dugout.  The Cardinals pounded ...

MORE
Posted: August 08, 2016 at 08:47 AM
The Morning Call: L.V. IronPigs: Chris Truby continues down unconventional path
  by Greg Franklin

Catching up with an unconventional Primer legend who is now the Phillies’ roving minor league infield coordinator.

Whether he’s working with prospects in Reading, Lehigh Valley or Clearwater, or back home in Indiana at a baseball facility, all Truby wants to do is be around the game.

“I love the ...

MORE
Posted: July 31, 2016 at 01:03 PM
Most Meritorious Player: 1993 Ballot
  by DL from MN

For 1993, each voter should rank the top 14 players from all leagues combined.

Balloting is scheduled to close at 4pm EDT on 1 June 2016.

Anyone can vote, even if you do not normally participate in Hall of Merit discussions. If have never participated in an MMP election, just post a preliminary ...

MORE
Posted: May 23, 2016 at 04:38 PM
2017 Hall of Merit Ballot Discussion
  by DL from MN

2017 - (December 12, 2016) - elect 3

WS war Name-Pos
394 69.1 Manny Ramirez-LF/RF*
338 68.4 Ivan Rodriguez-C
324 59.3 Vladimir Guerrero-RF
243 46.5 Mike Cameron-CF
258 42.7 Jorge Posada-C
245 38.5 Magglio Ordonez-RF
206 44.9 J.D. Drew-RF
170 46.0 Javier Vazquez-P
233 34.3 Derrek Lee-1B
236 32.1 ...
MORE
Posted: December 22, 2015 at 10:22 AM
2016 Hall of Merit Election Results: Griffey Jr., Mussina, Smoltz and Sheffield elected!
  by JoeD has the Imperial March Stuck in His Head

Ken Griffey, Jr., Mike Mussina, John Smoltz and Gary Sheffield join the Hall of Merit as the Class of 2016!

Griffey was named on the top of 21 of the 26 ballots cast, leading the way with 619 of a possible 624 points.

Mussina finished second with 551 points - he was in the top four on 22 ballots. ...

MORE
Posted: December 21, 2015 at 10:36 PM
Mock Pre-Integration Hall of Fame Ballot 2016
  by DL from MN

Players

Bill Dahlen
Wes Ferrell
Marty Marion
Frank McCormick
Harry Stovey
Bucky Walters


Executives

Doc Adams
Sam Breadon
Garry Herrmann
Chris Von Der Ahe

See full candidate descriptions here

Vote for zero to four candidates

Posted: October 30, 2015 at 02:17 PM

Hot Topics

NewsblogOT - NFL stretch drive/playoffs (December 2016 - February 2017)
(587 - 11:16am, Jan 16)
Last: Renegade (((JE)))

NewsblogOTP 16 Jan. 2017: The ‘honor’ Trumps politics in scheduling Cubs’ White House visit
(6 - 11:15am, Jan 16)
Last: Random Transaction Generator

NewsblogThe Ballot 7: Larry Walker
(158 - 11:09am, Jan 16)
Last: alilisd

NewsblogOTP 9 Jan. 2017: What’s next for sports, politics, and TV in 2017?
(1949 - 11:07am, Jan 16)
Last: ERROR---Jolly Old St. Nick

NewsblogOT - December 2016 NBA thread
(1017 - 11:04am, Jan 16)
Last: Athletic Supporter was shiny, now he's all rusted

NewsblogRyan Thibs has his 2017 HOF Tracker Up and Running
(765 - 11:02am, Jan 16)
Last: Lassus

NewsblogSunday Notes: Baseball Scotland, Projections, Posada, more | FanGraphs Baseball
(21 - 10:58am, Jan 16)
Last: Ron J

NewsblogFive Candidates Who Have Fallen a Single Vote Shy of Election to the Baseball Hall of Fame
(1 - 10:27am, Jan 16)
Last: Chris Fluit

NewsblogJose Bautista close to signing with Blue Jays | MLB.com
(1 - 10:24am, Jan 16)
Last: Chris Fluit

Newsblog10 baseball trades that look more lopsided now | MLB.com
(2 - 10:22am, Jan 16)
Last: Chris Fluit

NewsblogOT: January 2016 Soccer Thread
(74 - 10:15am, Jan 16)
Last: SPICEY WITH A SIDE OF BEER ON A BABYYYYYYY

NewsblogPrimer Dugout (and link of the day) 1-16-2017
(6 - 9:57am, Jan 16)
Last: Rennie's Tenet

NewsblogOT: Wrestling Thread November 2014
(1788 - 8:38am, Jan 16)
Last: You Know Nothing JT Snow (YR)

NewsblogMaterials From Jim Bouton’s ‘Ball Four’ Days Going Once, Going Twice ... - The New York Times
(4 - 6:27pm, Jan 15)
Last: Morty Causa

NewsblogWe assigned cooler names to old players to get them into the Hall of Fame
(90 - 5:54pm, Jan 15)
Last: Howie Menckel
